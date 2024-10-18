Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: 'I'm Not Here to Rebuild'
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful first few weeks of the season. In addition to the numerous injuries and other issues the team has had, they also traded away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. It was a move that was a long time coming, but it still raises questions about the Raiders' future after trading away one of their best players.
Although Adams was undoubtedly one of the team’s best players, he was also a disgruntled veteran who had negatively impacted the locker room and the team’s salary cap. The Raiders’ offense struggled with Adams. Without him, the Raiders' offense and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, will unquestionably face a new and different set of problems.
Many on the outside looking in believe the Raiders trading Adams was a sign of them waving the white flag and planning for the future. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the longest-tenured players on the Raiders’ roster and is arguably the player on the team that is most synonymous with the Silver and Black.
Crosby made it clear he has no interest in a rebuild.
“I’m not here to rebuild. I’m here to win,” Crosby said. “I’m here to win now, and wherever I’m going to be, I’m going to be here to win. That’s all that matters to me.”
This season has not gone anything like the Raiders had hoped. Things got started on the wrong foot with the injury to defensive end Malcolm Koonce days before the season’s first game. Las Vegas would also suffer numerous injuries that have held the team back through the season’s first six weeks.
While it was a par-for-the-course response for the veteran, Crosby’s response and outlook for the team speaks to how close the Raiders are to reaching the turnaround they desperately seek. The Raiders may be far from successful this season, as injuries and a shaky quarterback situation have left them in a difficult situation.
However, Crosby has made it well known that he plans on being a Raider for life. Looking forward, the Raiders are a quarterback and a few other additions away from being a playoff contender within the next few years. However, Las Vegas will also need a little luck, which is something they have not had much of lately.
