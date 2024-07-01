Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is Motivated by Other Great Defensive Ends
Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has consistently been one of the best in the National Football League in the position over the last five seasons. Crosby has accounted for over 50 sacks during his five seasons in the league and is on pace to finish as one of the best defensive ends in National Football League history.
Crosby has spent his five seasons in the league proving weekly that he is one of the best defensive ends. Crosby has reached the point in his career where his skills and knowledge of the game are more valuable to younger players who want to be like him than they would be if Crosby kept all that knowledge to himself.
Recently, Crosby and veteran edge rushers Von Miller and Cam Jordan hosted Miller’s eighth annual Sack Summit, where some of the league’s best pass rushers get together with other veteran pass rushers and younger pass rushers looking to perfect their craft. Crosby, who has attended the camp for years, has gone from primarily a participant to one of the camp's leaders.
While he still has a way to go, Crosby will likely have a legitimate argument for the Hall of Fame after he retires. He is on pace to end his career with similar stats to Miller and Jordan if he can replicate their longevity in the league. Crosby credited Miller as one of the players who has helped him along the way.
“A guy like Von [Miller], he’s helped me my whole time in the league,” Crosby said. Even in the media and things like that, he was giving me props when I truly didn’t have that confidence in myself and believe in myself, and he was saying I’m a franchise guy. He saw something in me that I didn’t even see at the time, and that’s what it's all about.
“So, a guy like him, I’ll always be indebted to him. I’ll always be there for him. Von Miller is a Hall of Famer. Cam Jordan is a Hall of Famer. Those are the guys that I look up to and guys that I’m trying to surpass at the same time. They give me motivation in a bunch of different ways.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.