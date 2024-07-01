Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Tasked with Helping Sustain Von Miller's Sack Summit
It is well known that Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the best in the business. However, Crosby has gone from proving it on game days with his physical style of play to proving it on the practice field amongst other defensive linemen from around the National Football League.
Veteran and eventual Hall-of-Fame linebacker Von Miller has held a gathering amongst the league’s best defensive linemen every offseason for the last eight years. The gathering gives the players a chance to learn from each other and, in Crosby’s instance, teach some of what he knows and positively impact a younger generation of pass rushers. Crosby has reached the point in his career that he no longer needs to prove himself; he can afford to take a step back and teach those who are coming up behind him.
As Miller enters his 14th season in the league, he has hosted the Sack Summit for nearly half his career. Miller understands he likely does not have much time left in the league. However, he would still like the Sack Summit to continue growing after he retires. He has passed the torch to veterans like Crosby and Cam Jordan to help keep the Sack Summit going for many years.
“Maxx had been coming here for years,” Miller said at this year's event. “To see his growth and his development into one of the best pass rushers in the league. He loved this. He loved my baby like it was his. So, I just thought it was natural to bring Maxx in. I just felt like it was natural for these guys who had been coming here for years to kind of give them a piece of it. Just to ensure the life of the pass rush summit. I don’t know how many years I have left, but Maxx he’s going to play another ten. I want to ensure the life of the pass rush summit and continue to help guys.
“We just have to continue to have young pass rushers involved. Guys like Brian Burns, guys like Micah Parsons, guys like Maxx Crosby. It's the young blood. The new guys that are coming in that is who they want to be around. They want to be around guys who are racking up sacks. The elite guys in the league. To ensure the growth of the pass rush summit, we’ve got to continue to have young guys and young blood come in here and make it sustainable.”
