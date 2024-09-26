Raiders' Defense Can Bounce Back vs. Struggling Browns Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a bounce-back victory in the worst way as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are off to a slow start this 2024 season. Outside of an upset win against the Baltimore Ravens, not many things have gone well for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team.
Las Vegas got gashed by the Carolina Panthers, who found a new gear when they switched to Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Raiders were dominated in that game almost from start to finish.
While the Raiders are off to a slow start, the Browns may be off to an even slower start. They sit at 1-2 and feature one of the worst offenses in the league.
Despite having a good offensive line and impressive pass catchers, the Browns average -0.21 estimated points added per play, which ranks 28th in the NFL (the Raiders average -0.19 EPA per play, which ranks 27th).
Because of this, Patrick Graham’s defense has a chance to have a redemption game.
Going into the season, the Raiders’ defense was expected to be their strength. Their defense has been solid so far, but it has not been the borderline top-10 unit many thought it would be.
The Raiders rank 30th in the league in total defense, allowing 378.7 yards per game. Only the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams have been worse. They also rank 27th in points allowed (27.0).
Las Vegas can bring these numbers up against a Browns offense that has been one of the worst in the league. The Deshaun Watson-led Browns rank 25th in the NFL in points per game and 31st in total offense.
When Watson is in at quarterback, the Browns have struggled to move the football. Browns fans have called for Jameis Winston to start to spark that side of the football, as there are plenty of talented weapons to throw to.
The Browns are also dealing with injuries on their offensive line, including All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, who was placed on IR, and starting tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin. Conklin was inactive for the Browns’ previous game, while Jones is listed as questionable against the Raiders.
The Raiders have a chance to have a ‘get-right’ game against a struggling Browns offense. If they can bounce back, they can get their season back on track.
