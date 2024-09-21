Raiders' Defense Need Best Version of Divine Deablo When he Returns
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with high confidence in their linebackers, as veteran linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo had productive seasons last season.
The Raiders linebacker duo was one of the team's strengths last season and was expected to be again this season. However, early in the season, Deablo has struggled. The talented linebacker has failed to make multiple plays that he is known for making, and it has caused the Raiders to give up big plays on offense.
Deablo will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers but will be expected to be the defensive asset he was known to be last season when he returns.
Coach Antonio Pierce said the issue with Deablo, who the Raiders converted from a defensive back to the linebacker position, is not his size. Pierce stressed that Deablo must consistently play well for the defense to live up to its potential and said that he has discussed this with the veteran.
“He's 230 [pounds], he's a big boy,” Pierce said. “So, it ain't size. With [Divine] Deablo, it’s just being consistent with pad level and football positioning. We talked about it, just being consistent in that. When you're a taller linebacker, you tend to always stand up because you want to see everybody, and you got to drop and bend your knees, man, and you got to strike.
“And we’ve talked about that. He’s got to bring his feet on tackles. There are all the things that we discuss each and every week. I'm sure you guys see it on film. And I think with Deablo, I'm not worried about the weight. It's just really more mentally, doing it consistently, and being that guy because there's so much good that he puts on film. It's just the negatives are a little glaring at times because they're in the open field and space.”
The Raiders have a legitimate shot at having one of the best defenses in the National Football League this season. However, that is unlikely to happen without Deablo playing up to his potential. He is one of the most critical players on the Raiders’ defense when he is healthy and playing his best. According to Pierce, Deablo may not play against the Carolina Panthers. When he returns, the Raiders need him to be at his best.
