Raiders' Defense Not Showing its Hand During Preseason, Still Needs Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive tackles and one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League, which means they also have one of the best defensive lines in the league. However, in the team’s first two preseason games, the defense has given up over 100 rushing yards in both games.
While it is only the preseason, and the Raiders were not using their complete playbook on offense or defense, the trouble stopping the run has stood out to Coach Antonio Pierce.
Pierce was undoubtedly mindful of the many variables in the game. For example, since it is preseason, the defense was trying to play hard but also not showing much of what the Raiders’ defense will be this upcoming season. Still, he plans on helping the defense improve between now and the season's first game in Los Angeles. Pierce noted that the defense has not played with the physicality he wants to see from the unit.
“Yeah, [the defense is] still an issue,” Pierce said. “I mean, we just weren’t good enough. I think over 114 yards in the first yards in the first half. Again, not the standard. A lot of leaky yards, we're not getting off blocks, we're not being violent enough up front.”
The Raiders have what has the potential to be one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. However, Pierce refuses to allow the defense to rely on potential this season. He and his coaching staff will continue to work on the issues they have noticed in the first two preseason games.
“We're too talented, too skilled, too much length to stay blocked," Pierce said. "And again, that's something I know our coaches are going to harp on in individual. We'll continue to work on that, but that's not the standard. It's now two weeks of it, and obviously, we got to do more in practice."
It is still early and likely nothing the Raiders must worry about long term. However, the first two preseason games could be nothing, or it could be a sign of potential trouble down the road for a talented unit. Time will tell.
