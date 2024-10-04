Raiders' Defensive Backs Need Big Games on Sunday
As the Las Vegas Raiders fly out to Denver this weekend, they look to control the air, not only on the plane but also on the defensive side of the ball, with an opportunity to use their experience to disguise looks and put rookie quarterback Bo Nix in predicaments he is not used to.
To do so, the Raiders' defensive back groups need to be on the same page play after play. They also need to make sure they take advantage of opportunities when the ball is in their area. Breaking down to make secure tackles, deflecting passes, disrupting blocks and hopefully creating some turnovers.
Turnovers will be key not only in Sunday's game but for the rest of the season. Currently, the Raiders are ranked in the middle of the National Football League in interceptions, having two so far this season. Safety Tre’Von Moehrig and linebacker Robert Spillane both recorded one so far through four games.
However, forcing fumbles is something that needs to change for this defense. The Raiders are the only team in the NFL yet to force a fumble. Sunday will be a great opportunity for these defensive backs to come up and take a jab or force a Denver Broncos ball carrier to make a mistake.
Jack Jones, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs and Moehrig are all listed in starting spots for Sunday’s game, as of now. Moehrig and Jones are two of the top three active players on this defense when it comes to tackles. The Raiders' defensive backs are still looking to fill the shoes of Marcus Epps, who got injured earlier this season, but last week's performance by Pola-Mao proved he can play in his absence.
The defensive backs for the Raiders have had moments of great possessions and some disappointing ones. They have forced an interception and they have gotten beat for long touchdowns. The group must watch out for all weapons on the Broncos offense but highlight Courtland Sutton who is their primary receiver so far this season.
If the Raiders can indeed read their keys, make plays when the ball is in their area and force a few turnovers, they will give the organization the best chance for a joyful flight back home.
