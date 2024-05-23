Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham on the Addition of Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with one of the best-scoring defenses in the league. Their defense had undoubtedly gotten better from the previous offseason. However, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco felt the Raiders could still use help on the defensive side of the ball. Telesco would make defensive lineman Christian Wilkins his first marquee signing as the Raiders general manager.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about what adding Wilkins means for the team when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
"Christian, the good thing about that he's been successful in this league in the past," Graham said. "I was fortunate to be there in Miami his rookie year and just to see the player he's developed into is pretty awesome to see. And obviously, that's another tool for us to use on defense that's going to be positive for us in terms of, I think he's someone that requires multiple hands on him -- or let me say, more than two sets of hands on him.
“So that's a positive right there. You've got him, you've got Maxx [Crosby], and then the other guys, John Jenkins, he's tough to block one-on-one. It's something that we preach with our defense. We can't get blocked one on one, and the more guys that you have that can, you know, get that done and have production off of that, the better off we'll be in terms of our pass defense, run defense all together."
Graham, who was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator during Wilkins' rookie season in Miami, said he’s seen a lot of growth from the veteran defensive lineman.
"Even when he was a rookie -- I don't want to live in the past -- he was vocal, he had leadership,” Graham said. “He knew he was good. That's why he was drafted where he was drafted. And now you see it, he's just matured as a man. He's just matured as a man, and not to say he was immature before, but it's just fun to see guys develop and grow. You drafted them for a reason whether it was Chris [Grier] and Flo [Brian Flores] at Miami, they drafted him for a reason to see him mature. And where he's at in the NFL in terms of being one of the better players on the interior, it's just fun to see that development."
