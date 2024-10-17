Raiders Desperately in Need of WR Jakobi Meyers' Return
While he made his fair share of mistakes, one of the best moves Josh McDaniels made while coaching the Las Vegas Raiders was signing wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The veteran joined the Raiders after leading the New England Patriots in receiving for three consecutive seasons and was a great compliment to former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
With Adams now gone, more will be required from the Raiders’ group of receivers, especially Meyers. It must be noted that Meyers was on pace to lead the Raiders in receiving last season before the Raiders began force-feeding the ball to Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.
Meyers finished a little over 300 yards behind Adams in receiving yards last season, although he played in one less game than Adams and Adams was targeted 70 more times last season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is excited about Meyers’ long-term potential.
"Jakobi [Meyers]? Oh man, I'm excited about Jakobi," Pierce said. "I've always been a fan of Jakobi from the day we – I'll go back to when we scrimmaged the Patriots, and he came in here. I'm like, 'Man, who's this dude diving there on the linebackers, blocking, the physicality.' And then we got him here, and just the ultimate team player.
“I think you've seen since he's been here as a receiver, as a blocker, as a runner, as a thrower. I mean, you ask him to do anything, he'll do it for you, and he's the ultimate team player. He's quiet, soft-spoken, but he's a hard worker. Is he ready for that number-one role? I'm not going to label him that, but I think he's always been one of the top receivers on our team, and now he has an opportunity to get more balls, yes."
There is undoubtedly a drop off from having Adams as a team’s No.1 receiver, compared to Meyers as the primary option. Still, Meyers has plenty of experience being a team’s top receiver and is still the best wide receiver the Raiders have on the roster. He is by far the most experienced receiver the Raiders have and they will lean on that experience moving forward.
This is an excellent opportunity for Meyers to showcase his skills as a team’s best wide receiver. With him approaching a contract year, Meyers has the chance to secure another respectable contract with a productive rest of this season.
