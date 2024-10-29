Raiders' DJ Turner Continues To Turn Heads
In the National Football League, many great players master their craft at the position that they are in. Most of these players solo focus on being the best they can be and dominate their position on game days. Few players come to mind in this league that do their position and then another position or even multiple positions. That is what the NFL world needs to start recognizing when it comes to DJ Turner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tuner has players in six of the eight games so far this season and has been a resource in the passing, rushing and return game for the Raiders. Las Vegas got him involved in all three phases on Sunday as they hosted fellow AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs.
Turner’s play of the day resulted in six points when the Raiders tried to keep their hopes alive late in the fourth quarter. Down 14 points with 2:07 left on the game clock, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew Ⅱ threw a pass to Turner and he was able to main the catch just past the goal line for a touchdown. Bringing the score within one possession with just over two minutes left to play.
Raider Nation was buzzing as there was still hope and fans inside Allegiant Stadium were exhilarated or even astonished by their red zone touchdown. Although this was a great play, Las Vegas ended up losing to Kansas City, 27-20.
His value was shown all game, however, and was a big part of the offense's production. He caught four passes for 28 receiving yards, had a rushing attempt that went 4 yards and had a nice punt return of 17 yards that flipped the starting spot of the possession into Raiders territory.
Turner also has made some tackles so far this season as he has three through six games. He has been a huge threat and piece of the Raiders' special teams units in the past as he has 15 tackles throughout his 27 games playing in the Silver and Black uniforms.
Taysom Hill is one of the main players that comes to mind as a football player who can do it all. In just his third year, Turner has the potential to do multiple things and succeed while doing them. Raider Nation has yet to see him play quarterback, but with all the other aspects he is adding to his game, it doesn’t seem unlikely that he would not provide his best effort for the betterment of the organization.
For now, he is just taking every opportunity he can and giving his best effort while doing so.
