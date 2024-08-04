Raiders DT Adam Butler 'Takes Pride in Being the Underdog'
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler has been in the NFL for some time now, and while he is a very valuable player to have on the interior defensive line, he has never been much of a state-sheet stuffer.
While Butler embraces that role as an under-the-radar asset, he does hope he can take the next step as a player who can have a more significant impact on the game.
"This is going to be my eighth year since I started playing," Butler recently said at training camp. "And there's kind of been a narrative, and I've taken pride in that. I've taken pride in being the underdog, the guy that doesn't get all the credit but helps the team win. I take pride in that, but I'm really trying to change that narrative. Because from the way I see it, it only benefits me so far. It limits the outcomes that I could be getting from this game by being the underdog all the time."
Butler will be looking to have a meaningful effect in all defensive situations.
"I just want to continue being an all-down player," he said. "For most of my career, I've been mostly pass downs, mostly third downs. And that's good, I think my stats are good, they could be better. But I really want to be more of an early-down player as well. And just change the narrative about myself throughout the league and show that I can play the run and I can rush the passer at the same time."
Butler enters his second season with the Silver and Black. He played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, posting 28 tackles, eight for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Prior to joining the Raiders, Butler spent one season with the Miami Dolphins after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Adams has recorded 141 tackles, 30 for loss, 22.0 sacks, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 97 career games. He has made 13 starts.
