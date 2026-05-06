Mendoza's Arrival Is Raiders' Next Step of Many

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason plans were undoubtedly and rightfully multifaceted. Las Vegas' front office ensured they would not enter the 2026 season the same way they did in 2025. The Raiders recently got to work laying the groundwork for this season and beyond.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza's First Taste of Life in the Pros

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas ' rookies trotted onto the field wearing silver and black for the first time. The Raiders' front office believes they have assembled a solid draft class. Their group of new additions recently took to the field, laying the foundation for what they hope will be a long career.

The draft haul the Raiders left the draft with was highlighted by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was drafted No. 1 overall. Mendoza is the future, and all eyes will still be on him until then. He recently explained how much he had learned in a short time. It is a critical time for the group.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I've learned a lot in these two days, and I think that's the best thing, is the advice that I've gotten is, as a rookie, you just try to learn the most as possible. So, right now, there's a lot of information,” Mendoza said after the first two days of rookie mini camp.

“It's coming like a fire hose, but at that time, I'm just trying to take it all in to get better every single day. It's the attention to detail, and it's really connecting with the teammates. It's so great in rookie camp, all coming together as an offense, as a defense, special teams, as a team together to have coherent practices so we can all get better at football."

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where Mendoza, Raiders Go From Here

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now, Mendoza is keeping things simple. His only focus at the moment is developing his skill set until the time is right. Las Vegas is confident they found the right quarterback to lead it into the future. They must give him the tools he needs to be successful.

Still, although he is undoubtedly a leader among his fellow rookies, Mendoza stopped short of claiming a spot as a team leader. The rookie quarterback knows that it is the overall goal, but being the leader of a pro football team requires much more than just being drafted No. 1 overall.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I would never proclaim me as a leader. I'd let my teammates do that, but in rookie camp, everybody's trying to show out. It's essentially a tryout for all the rookies, including me, the camp invites, UDFAs, any draft picks, as Coach [Klint] Kubiak says,” Mendoza said.

“And so there, we're all just trying to rally together, keep each other up, whether it's a bad play, a good play, have a neutral mindset, and naturally, getting to know the guys throughout these past two days. Giving them fist bumps, them patting me on the butt, kind of giving a little talk back and forth after the plays and stuff like that just naturally happens, whether it's another player, whoever it is breaking down."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has few expectations of winning much this upcoming season. Their detailed plan for making the 2026 regular season productive will be based on how quickly their young players grow under Rob Leonard.

The future is bright in Las Vegas. Mendoza's arrival is a major reason why. However, the Raiders have made solid additions this offseason, aside from Mendoza. Las Vegas' roster has improved across the board and will continue to do so. In the meantime, the Raiders need Mendoza to develop.