Top Orthopedic Surgeon Gives Raiders’ Fans Great Hope for McCoy Pick

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders have had a terrific offseason as they rebuild the once-storied franchise back into a consistent winner.

By all accounts, every move, from the hiring of Klint Kubiak and the process, free agency, and the NFL draft, has been outstanding this offseason.

But one decision has stood out. Not bigger than Kubiak, or even the entirety of free agency or the draft, but in a more unique way.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders were focused on QB Fernando Mendoza as their guy. But many believed the best CB was Jermod McCoy from Tennessee.

Free Falling

Once the draft began, McCoy fell.

Reports abounded about a “Knee Plug” and about a potential future surgery.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

When day three of the draft kicked off, the Raiders moved up and snagged the talented potential superstar and never looked back.

Raiders VP of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt said after the selection, “We felt good about it at where we took him, and it was an opportunity to get value. This is probably arguably the best corner in the draft, and we feel like we have great, great people and a great process to make sure we get the best out of this player."

Hunt added about the pick, "That was the thing that had us most excited about moving up one pick. We say it all the time, you go into day two, you go into day three at the top where we are, people have time to kind of chew on it overnight, and we felt like this was a player that 32 teams or so we're going to look at and he'd be the same guy up on the board that kind of stuck out like a green thumb. We didn't want to take a chance on missing him."

McCoy Is on a Mission

To be a world-class athlete and to see your stock fall on draft night can depress or motivate you. There was no question which direction McCoy would take.

Jermod McCoy runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fall may have cost him millions of dollars on his rookie contract, but there are other contracts to earn, and he has never hesitated to bet on himself. He feels good, and he’s ready to go.

He said as much, “All my doctors who did my surgery told me I'm good. I feel like I'm good, but if there's something that they want me to do for the longevity of my career, I'm willing to do that. I'm going to listen to the team, because I feel like they have my best interests.”

Field times Don’t Lie

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This past weekend, the Raiders held their rookie camp. McCoy participated and was active. A good sign for the Raider Nation, as the potential coup of the NFL Draft is already underway.

Reality From Fiction? An Expert Speaks

Dr. Lanny Johnson is the world’s preeminent orthopedic doctor, the holder of over 100 patents, and is sought out by many of the greatest Hall of Fame players to save their careers. Every day, all over the world, his techniques are taught, used, and his devices are changing the lives of athletes and non-athletes.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been my incredible pleasure to know and be close to Dr. Johnson for decades, and he has appeared on my television, radio, and podcast together numerous times.

He joined the podcast today to discuss various medical issues, including the Maxx Crosby meniscus injury, the Tyree Wilson injury, and, of course, McCoy.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Dr. Lanny Johnson | Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, On SI

It is imperative that you understand that he can’t speak about injuries in which he is not the primary physician, specifically, but he can speak in generalities about the injuries, the treatment having performed thousands of surgeries in his life, and in many cases, being the pioneer and innovator of the specific procedure.

Raider Nation's Realistic Expectation?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on McCoy's participation, and looking at the situation from afar, Dr. Johnson said, “I don’t think there is anything that they are worrying about if they are going to play him now because they must have some evidence that the repair was good, the knee is stable, and there is no other arthritis, no existing torn meniscus with it. So if he has an excellent prognosis and no harm in, and he has rehabilitated well, over a year, I guess, he is probably ready to play.”

Dr. Johnson then discussed media speculation that McCoy was being held out for a second surgery. “If the Raiders doctor thought there was a potential second surgery, then I think that is not good, because they must see that there is a need for one. But if it is only the press speculating the need for a second surgery, with no foundation of what’s wrong, then it doesn’t make any sense.”

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (13) during UT spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offering even more details that should offer optimism for the fan base, Dr. Johnson added, “If the lesion was the size of a dime, the outlook is better. If it were the size of a quarter, the outlook is very poor. I don’t know the size of this man’s lesion; we are more than likely talking about a smaller lesion, with a very good prognosis. Then they’re going to let him play.”

And he did, this past weekend.

NFL Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary, and Dr. Lanny Johson | Dr. Lanny Johnson

​Hope Is on Full Display

​Dr. Johnson offered a myriad of intriguing pieces of information.

But one thing he said, regarding McCoy participating in rookie camp this pas word said the most.

​The positivity the Raider Nation can take from McCoy’s participation this past weekend, according to Dr. Johnson, delivered the haymaker that should send Raider Nation to the moon and the rest of the NFL into depression.

Dr. Lanny Johson | Dr. Lanny Johson

​“Assessing this injury in view of this patient. This patient has every motivation to do very well, and the NFL. He believes he could have been a higher choice because of his ability. He has a huge desire to perform. I think on that basis, he will do well."

"If, in fact, his repair, evidenced by MRI or something else, that the repair of the articular surface was good, there was no other degenerative arthritis, the knee is stable from the anterior cruciate, he has an excellent prognosis, and was probably a steal for the Raiders.”

Watch All of Our Podcast With Dr. Johnson on McCoy, Crosby, Wilson and More: