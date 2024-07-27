Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Demonstrating Daily His Value to the Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders hired General Manager Tom Telesco earlier this offseason to help revamp a roster that need an influx of talent and depth. Upon his arrival, Telesco made multiple under-the-radar signings, such as running back Alexander Mattison and resigning veteran offensive lineman Andre James and running back Ameer Abdullah.
However, Telesco also made one of the most significant moves of any team in free agency this offseason, signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The signing of Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract is undoubtedly a move that will largely define Telesco’s tenure with the Raiders. However, it was a risk worth taking as Wilkins is one of the best defensive tackles in the league and has the potential to bring the Raiders’ defense from good to great, as has been their goal since last season.
The Raiders had one of the best defenses in the league over the second half of last season. Wilkins is the only new addition to the Raiders defense, as they return every other starter from last season. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham believes adding Wilkins will help the rest of the defensive line see fewer double teams. While this benefits the entire defensive line, star defensive end Maxx Crosby has the chance to elevate his game even more, as he saw more double teams than any other Raiders defensive lineman.
"Christian, the good thing about that he's been successful in this league in the past,” Graham said. “I was fortunate to be there in Miami his rookie year and just to see the player he's developed into is pretty awesome to see. Obviously, that's another tool for us to use on defense that's going to be positive for us in terms of, I think he's someone that requires multiple hands on him - or, let me say, more than two sets of hands on him.
“So that's a positive right there. You've got him, you've got Maxx, and then the other guys, John Jenkins. He's tough to block one-on-one. It's something that we preach with our defense. We can't get blocked one-on-one, and the more guys that you have that can, you know, get that done and have production off of that, the better off we'll be in terms of our pass defense, run defense altogether."
