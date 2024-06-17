Raiders DT Christian Wilkins' Initial Thoughts on DE Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the season with arguably the best defensive line in the National Football League from top to bottom.
The offseason addition of former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is expected to help take the Raiders defense to the next level this season. The Raiders expect Wilkins to be an anchor in the middle of the defense, allowing the other talented players on the Raiders’ defense to thrive.
With Wilkins, the Raiders not only have arguably the best defensive line in the league but also one of the deepest defensive lines. Wilkins, playing next to Malcolm Koonce, John Jenkins, and Maxx Crosby, should wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The Raiders' defense was already talented, but adding Wilkins could make the unit one of the best.
After arriving in Las Vegas, Wilkins finally got to play next to Crosby during practices this offseason. Wilkins quickly learned about Crosby’s work ethic. While he always knew how special Crosby was, he had yet to see it up close.
"I was going to say I definitely second that Maxx [Crosby] is the real deal, and I see why he's done the things he's done in this league," Wilkins said last week. "Obviously, I've known Maxx for a long time, since college.
“But seeing it up close and personal each and every day, it's like, 'Damn, this guy doesn't stop.' He's about the right stuff, and that's good to see. So that even challenges me, just mentally, every day, like, 'Alright, I have to bring it because I know he's going to bring it,' and vice versa.”
The combination of Crosby and Wilkins has already flashed its potential in practices for the Raiders this offseason. It was evident just how special the Raiders defense has the potential to be this season. However, it was especially noticeable how difficult of a tandem Wilkins and Crosby will be to stop. Both Crosby and Wilkins have verbalized their respect for each other this offseason.
“We kind of feed off each other there, definitely,” Wilkins said. “But it's humbling for him to say that I just love to compete and try to bring it every day myself. So, it's good that we're pushing each other and then pushing the team as well."
