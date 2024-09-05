Raiders DT Christian Wilkins' Value Has Already Been on Display
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made a signature move at the start of free agency, signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive contract.
The move by Telesco was a move that could singlehandedly define his tenure with the Raiders. Adding Wilkins to the middle of an already respectable defensive line is expected to take the Raiders' defense from good to great.
Crosby is often praised for his work ethic. Coach Antonio Pierce says Wilkins is similar to Crosby in many ways, including how hard he works. Pierce said it goes a long way when the players in the locker room can see veterans like Crosby and Wilkins putting in extra work to improve their games, even though they are two of the best players on the team.
"Yeah, man, it's Maxx Crosby inside,” Pierce said on Wednesday. “Maxx shows up at six. Christian [Wilkins] is here at six. Maxx leaves at five. He's here at five. You watch him practice. I mean, it's a thing of beauty when you have two of your best players that work as hard as anybody on the team.”
In Wilkins’ final season with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran defensive lineman finished the season with nine sacks. He had 11.5 sacks the previous four seasons combined. Wilkins is considered one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League. He will now be paired with defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is widely regarded as one of the best players at his.
“But more importantly, he's a perfectionist,” Pierce said. “I mean, he wants to prove - and we all do that, when you get paid, and even myself, I get this position, I want to prove I deserve to get this job. Well, he's already done that, and that's why he's here.
“But he wants to be the best. You know, he's trying to be the best, no different than a lot of our players on the team. But what I love about him is the teammate. He's a great teammate. He's a good person, man. You see him bring over a lot of these young defensive tackles and work with them on the side, not selfish at all. He wants to win.”
