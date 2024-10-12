Raiders DT Nesta Jade Silvera Taking on Bigger Role With Wilkins Out
More opportunities have opened up for the Las Vegas Raiders' young defensive linemen. With the Raiders placing starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Injured/Reserve, that leaves a big hole to fill in the middle.
Players will have to step up and help this Raiders defense stay upbeat after another massive loss.
The positive for this Raider team is that we have already seen players step up in previous games. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and his staff do a good job in getting every player prepared like they are starting. The coaching staff is also confident that players when given opportunities, will produce and help the Raiders be successful.
"Just going into this game with consistency," said Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. "The little things. The little details. Just about that.
Silvera will now be taking on a much bigger role on this Raiders defensive line.
"Christan [Wilkins] is a very detailed guy," Silvera said. "Not only is he very talented. He is very detailed. He will know the backfield set. He will know gun far or gun near. He will know the blocks that are coming to him. That was something I definitely was able to pick his brain on and still can.
Silvera is enter his second year with the Raiders, having been taken in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
"It is a blessing first off," Silvera said. "Last year, at this time, I would be in a sweatsuit every week. So, strapping up is a blessing. Just trying to be consistent and trying to get better and play up to the standard of the guys that are already out there. The foundation that they have laid out. Simply do your job. You know that is my mindset whenever I step in there. Whether that is five plays or 30 plays, just do your job every snap. Make sure the guys can count on you and trust you."
Come Sunday, this Raiders' defense will look a whole lot different than what it expected going in. This will be a challenge for Las Vegas, but it is up for it and has accepted it.
The Raiders' depth will be a challenge and will be a great opportunity for players to get real NFL snaps. Who knows, this could be a blessing in disguise for this Raiders team.
