Raiders' Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr. Already Have an Established Chemistry
Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr. came into the league together as two of the Raiders' six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
That common bond has helped lead them to where they are today, as now, the two have been blocking together side-by-side on the right side of the offensive line so far in the Raiders' training camp.
That chemistry is going to be crucial if they remain where they are come Week 1.
"Thayer and I were roommates when we first came in," Parham told reporters this week. "So, like the first couple months [in] my rookie year, we were sitting there, we were talking about plays, we were talking about the cards that we were going over. It's like little things that's led up to this point, it's just a great opportunity for both of us.
"And so, even like last year, there were times where Thayer ended up at left tackle and we were playing together, vice versa. So, it's been a lot of things that sort of led up to this moment, and so, i mean, it's been a really easy transition working with him."
Munford discussed the chemistry he has with his fellow 2022 draft classmate as well.
"That's my brother," Munford said. "That's my brother from another mother. Me and him came in together, of course. It's just -- I love him, man. Love playing by him. We tell each other what we need to work on, of course, and we do it the next day and we got to keep on doing that. There's a little bit more chemistry that needs to be involved, of course, but we are very confident of us being on that right side."
Parham was the Raiders' first pick of that 2022 NFL Draft, having been selected in the third round. He has started every game for the Silver and Black since.
Munford, meanwhile, was selected in the seventh round. He became a more recurring starter last season, having started in 10 games in 15 contests. Munford should be a full-time starter this year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.