Raiders' Expectations For New Coaches Are Fair
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning the page over to the second half of the season. With major coaching changes on the offensive side of the ball, what will this offense look like after the bye week?
There will be expectations for the new coaches and the offense as well.
The question is, will we see a whole new Raiders offense? Will the offense now finally find an identity? How will the new coaches fix the offensive problems?
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has brought in former coaches who have a lot of experience in the NFL. The time is now for Pierce to lean heavily on them to help this offense out.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the expectations for the Raiders offense with the new coaches on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Regardless of what happens after the season, Joe Philbin working with this offensive staff, especially with the young ones, is an automatic big thumbs up," said Carpenter. "I thought he should have had even a bigger role all along ... I love bringing in Norv Turner ... Now there are some people that would claim Norv Turner to be not an aggressive enough offensive coordinator. I disagree. I think you could go back and look at his resume and see at times that he was not. But he did not have any weapons. But when he has had them, he had a proven track record of a balanced attack. He knew when to run and when to throw. He knew to do things when he wanted, not when the other teams. So certainly, he is going to have a big voice for his son, Scott."
"I do expect them to be improved. And I think that is right now with where the Raiders are sitting. What they have to do. I think right now with what the Raiders are going through they need to show improvement. They can fix the rest but there has to be some sign of life that says, look at the team now is on a trajectory upward. A lot of people are going to make this argument, no, you want the number one pick. Right now, the Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL ... I think you just keep working. Just keep you know, fighting, scratching, clawing. Let the rest take care of itself."
