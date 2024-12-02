Raiders Expose Massive Concern for Hated Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Friday, but they put up a great fight and may exposed their AFC West rivals in the process.
The Raiders had multiple chances to win the game, but unfortunately made numerous mistakes and were not able to capitalize on a golden opportunity.
Really, the Chiefs couldn't have felt very good about their 20-19 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, and throughout the contest, one massive concern became very clear for Kansas City: pass protection.
Mahomes was sacked five times during the loss, and the Raiders were regularly getting into the backfield and applying pressure to the three-time Super Bowl champion.
There was specifically a problem at left tackle for the Chiefs, as second-year lineman Wanya Morris was getting absolutely shredded throughout the game. That resulted in Kansas City actually benching him later on in the contest.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seems well aware of the issue.
"I would tell you that it's disruptive to any offense if the quarterback's getting hit and not able to get the ball off," Reid said. "And so that can be a problem. Now, listen, he's playing against a couple of good players, but you've got to do better than what we did there."
Left tackle appeared to be a problem area heading into the season for Kansas City, as the team did not re-sign veteran Donovan Smith, who helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last year.
Kansas City opted not to address the hole via free agency, instead opting to role with Morris, the Chiefs' 2023 third-round draft pick.
Looking back, that may have been a major mistake on Kansas City's part, as the inability to consistently protect Mahomes—who has been dropped five times two games in a row—could cause major trouble come playoff time.
As a matter of fact, Mahomes has been sacked 32 times through 12 contests, which is already the highest number of his NFL career.
The Chiefs may be 11-1, but there is no doubt that the club has plenty of question marks heading into January. A three-peat will be awfully tough for his clearly vulnerable Kansas City squad.
