Raiders Feeling Confident About Run Game as They Head to Denver
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a win and looking to stack another one on top of that this Sunday in Denver when they take on the Broncos. The Raiders will be looking for their first division win as well.
The Raiders head into Denver after having their best game running the football. Las Vegas was finally able to get the run game going and show what it was supposed to look like. One major thing to note going into Sunday's game is the absence of running back Zamir White, who will be out with a groin injury. Alexander Mattison will likely get the start.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Mattison has earned more touches. We'll get to see them this Sunday.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how the Raiders are feeling confident about the ground game heading into Denver on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I believe you are going to see the Raiders up there and we know this whole year, they have been wanting to establish the run," Carpenter said. "They are feeling very confident, especially after watching the film. They are very confident about their ability to run against Denver. There are some things that they were able to identify on film. ... There were some things they identified last week on film that they did extremely well. A couple of them were things they had not done previously well. And a couple of things were some things that they just had improved at. I think when the game is over on Sunday, both Zamir and Alexander are healthy. And both play. You are going to see Alexander is going to have the majority of the touches. I think they are going to go up there and be very much going to try to control that game at the line of scrimmage and get the run going. I do think you are going to see more creativity. ... You saw last week for the first time. ... The creative offense is predicated on the ability to run the football. ... The more the Raiders make that creativity part of their arsenal, and they make the opposing defense cover the entirety of the field. ... Part of their reasoning they like the stretching out the zone, the wide zone, is because it makes the defense cover the entirety of the field. Sideline to sideline. Line of scrimmage and back. The more space you create and the more that the defense has to spread out, the more of Getsy's creativity you are going to get to see.
