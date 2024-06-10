Raiders' Gained Several Super-Bowl Winning Coaches This Offseason
A big part of developing a winning culture is bringing in people who have been in winning environments before.
The Las Vegas Raiders not added many experienced coaches to their staff this offseason, but they added several winners as well.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who, of course, won a Super Bowl as a player during his time with the New York Giants, made an effort to bring in coaches who have been in high roles before.
Of those coaches, four have won Super Bowls in former coaching roles -- Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin and offensive line coach James Cregg.
Lewis has been an NFL coach for an impressive 27 years. Aside from his many years as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, perhaps his most notable job was his role as defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, whom he helped lead to a Super Bowl title in the 2000-01 season.
Lewis was the leader of a defense that many consider to have been the greatest of all time, a unit led by Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and former Raider Rod Woodson.
Caldwell was the most recent of the three to win a Super Bowl, having served as inside linebackers coach of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won it all.
Philbin is another coach who has been in the league for a very long time. He won his Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the 2010 Green Bay Packers team that was led by future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Lastly, Coach Cregg won his Super Bowl in just his second year as offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos, who won Super Bowl L.
