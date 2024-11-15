Raiders' Gardner Minshew Reveals New, Simple Mindset
Before the Las Vegas Raiders took the practice field on Wednesday, head coach Antonio Pierce named Gardner Minshew II the Raiders starting quarterback for Week 11.
The Raiders will head to Miami to take on the Dolphins.
The Raiders still trust Minshew, and he will get the chance to turn his season around with interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner calling plays. The biggest thing for Minshew is playing clean football, not turning over the football. That has haunted the Raiders offense in the first half.
Minshew discussed with reporters this week on how he is approaching this upcoming contest with a new playcaller.
"You keep the same verbiage you know," said Minshew. "You keep the bones offense. I think the approach to calling the game might be a little different. A little different flavor to it. So, we will see how that develops as we move forward."
Minshew had good things to say about his new offensive coordinator.
"It is awesome man. Those guys have been great. Obviously, kind of a wild situation you know. Norv [Turner] is getting in there. But he has been an awesome man. So much knowledge. He is fun to kind of you know joke with and you know mess around with in the quarterback room. That dude knows his stuff and I think he is really going to help us."
Pierce wants Minshew to build his confidence back and feels he gives the team the best opportunity to win. Minshew seems to be up to it.
"I am happy to be out there. Happy to help the team in any way I can. Whatever it takes, we got to go find a way to win. I think that is a great approach. I think that is how we all see it as a team, as an offense, and looking forward to the challenge."
The Raiders want Minshew to play free and with the confidence they know he has at the position.
"It could be tough man," Minshew said. "No doubt about it. But been there before, been through it. And excited for the opportunity ahead. That is really all we have. We got these days to prepare, we got a game coming up. We are focused on that and letting it rip."
