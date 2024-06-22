Raiders' Gardner Minshew's Hilarious Antics Going Viral All Over the Internet
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II has been quite famous for his appearance ever since his days at Washington State.
The veteran quarterback's iconic mustache paired with his long, surfer-like locks have made him a recognizable face to NFL fans everywhere. Now, he is displaying his unique look as a Las Vegas Raider.
Minshew's media day photos were recently released, and is often the case, social media was quick to have fun with the images.
As you can see from the NFL's recent X post above, Minshew himself had fun with the photoshoot. The picture in the top right is an imitation of the fictional character, Uncle Rico, from the comedy film, "Napoleon Dynamite." Uncle Rico is a character many fans have compared Minshew's appearance to.
Minshew joined the Raiders as a free agent this offseason, having spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He made 13 starts while playing in all 17 games for the Colts and was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.
That stint in Indy followed his two seasons as a Philadelphia Eagle. He made just four starts in nine games as a Eagle but was able to experience the team's run to Super Bowl LVII, where it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Minshew was traded to Philadelphia after his two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would put the league on notice with an epic rookie campaign, throwing for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 14 games (12 starts).
The new Raiders quarterback enters his sixth NFL season and is in a position battle with Raiders second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
In 49 career games, Minshew has totaled 9,937 passing yards and 59 passing yards.
Regardless of where Minshew ends up on the depth chart in his first season with the Silver and Black, he is a great piece to have on the Raiders' roster. Whether it be his years of experience, his laid-back attitude, his comedic relief, or his recognizable appearance, Minshew has many positive traits to offer an organization.
And yes, he can throw the rock pretty well, too.
