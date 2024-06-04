Raiders' Gerald Alexander is a Former NFL Player Like Antonio Pierce
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander can relate to Coach Antonio Pierce in that the two are both former NFL players.
Alexander spent fewer years in the league and didn't see as much success as Pierce, but that experience allows him to have the same ability to relate to the players he coaches.
Both former players also coached in the Pac-12 against one another, Pierce having coached at Arizona State and Alexander having coached at Cal. The latter served as the defensive backs coach for the Golden Bears before beginning his NFL coaching career in 2020.
"I've known AP since our interactions when I was at Cal and he was at Arizona State," Alexander told reporters on Tuesday. "And I, obviously, respect him, not only in his coaching climb [but] just him as a player. And so, just being a former player, you've looked through the lenses that these guys are currently going through. And there's a certain level of insight that you can kind of relate to them in regards to where they are in their journey and just understanding maybe some of the mistakes and be able to understand how you coach them.
"But I don't lean on that. It's my job to provide the clarity and the development and things like that for their success. And so, whether it be myself, and obviously with AP, he's done an awesome in regards to doing the same thing as he's now our leader going forward and just providing that relatability, that example, that push. The things that he provided as a teammate, he's now doing so as a leader of an organization. So, I can appreciate the opportunity to have this opportunity to lead this group."
Alexander joined the Raiders' coaching staff this offseason after spending the last two seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive backs coach. Before that, he served as the Miami Dolphins' defensive backs coach for two seasons.
Pierce and Alexander in the league together as players for the first three seasons of Alexander's career and Pierce's final three seasons of his career. Alexander was with the Detroit Lions for those first two seasons.
