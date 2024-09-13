Raiders Have a Chip on Their Shoulder Heading to Baltimore
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, the players and coaches are certain they can make the correct adjustments as they head to Baltimore.
The Raiders have moved on from their Week 1 loss, and they know that was a game they should have come out with a win in, but they are now focused on the Ravens. It is important for the Raiders' offense to show its presence in on Sunday, and the defense to make changes in stopping the run.
The Raiders are working hard and keeping it positive for this week's game. They know their areas to improve and what they need to do better if they want to come out of Baltimore with a victory.
Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' locker room mood heading into Week 2 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I thought it was very interesting to me, in the Raiders locker room, and again I told you the mood was pissed," Carpenter said. "The mood was not happy. And it should not have been. But it was not just angry, it was a grit, chip on the shoulder. 'We need to make a statement' type attitude. And it is one thing to have that from your coach. It is another thing when it is physically demonstrated or demonstrative. When it is demonstrative from the people, I think that is a big deal. I think that really says a lot about your team. And about the leadership about your team.
"So, I would think today, you would have hopeful expectations. Starting 0-2 is not the end of the world. They got a chance after this game to go on a winning streak. There are going to be, when you look at this Raiders team, if they lose this week, there is still four very winnable games in a row. I will expect that if the Raiders go into Baltimore, play better and improve some things, then they come home and play Carolina, which is a get-right game for everyone in the NFL. ... So, you have a chance to improve your ball club."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.