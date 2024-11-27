Raiders Have the Worst Marks in Three Key Stats
The Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the worst record (2-9) in the National Football League. It does not get any easier for the Silver and Black. The Raiders will travel to Kansas City in Week 13 to play against a divisional rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs. The Raiders will look to upset the Chiefs once again on Black Friday.
The Raiders head into Week 13 with an unknown starting quarterback after Gardner Minshew had a season-ending injury in Week 12. The Raiders can go with Aidan O'Connell, who came back from the injured reserve earlier in the week, or with Desmond Ridder, who was signed last month.
The Raiders' offense has shown life in recent weeks with interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner. But overall, the offense has struggled all season. The Raiders offense has not taken care of the ball. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has emphasized not turning over the ball all season. Especially on the road. The Raiders lead the NFL in turnovers with 22.
With the offensive struggles the Raiders have had, the last thing they can afford is turning over the ball. Those turnovers had left the defense on the field too long. The defense has shown they could give their offense chances to win games, but they run out of gas.
The Raiders are dead last in takeaways as well. The Raiders only have five takeaways. Takeaways have been a big issue for the Raiders defense the last two seasons.
With the 22 turnovers on offense and only five takeaways on defense, it gives the Raiders the worst turnover margin (-17) in the NFL as well.
Looking at these three key stats tells the story of the Raiders season so far. The Raiders are losing games this season because they are beating themselves, first and foremost.
If the Raiders want to pull off the upset in Week 13, they will have to take care of the ball and secure a takeaway. Keeping the offense on the field and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline will be a key to victory for the Raiders. The Chiefs cannot be allowed to play a clean game.
