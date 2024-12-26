Raiders' HC Pierce Sounds Off on Safeties Pola-Mao, Moehrig
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team pick up a 19-14 win. Their first win since Week 4. A big part of the win was safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pola-Mao forced two fumbles that helped the Raiders offense get back on the field.
Pola-Mao took over the position when veteran safety Marcus Epps went down with a season-ending injury. Pola-Mao has not missed a step and has fully taken advantage of the opportunity this season. He has put himself in prime position to be the starter coming into next season.
The coaching staff, starting with head coach Antonio Pierce gave Pola-Mao the full go and they believed in him stepping in and playing the best football of his career. It has paid off for the Raiders defense and coaching staff.
"Well, I think, it started just doing it the right way," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "He comes in, drafted, he works his way up. On special teams, gets a little play here and there on defense, and obviously when an opportunity came up, he was ready. It was not like oh just throw him in. No, we were ready for him to play. And all he has done is take every advantage of it. He is vocal. He has quite a confidence in himself now, he has all the ability in the world. Tall, long, good run, ball skills. Physically showed up last night. He has really put himself in a good place. It really started in the offseason, when he was here every day, after the Super Bowl."
On the other side of Pola-Mao, the Raiders have a good player too, Tre'von Moehrig.
"Cannot speak highly enough. In the fourth year, everything has come together ... Tre'von [Moehrig] changed his body this offseason. He is 210 pounds, stout, put him down the box, I mean he can cover the tight ends. He has done a lot of positive things that do not always show up on film. Just from his communications, from being more vocal. From leading the room, in that defensive backs room now. Being one of the older guys, in that room because it is a very young room ... We want to keep all these kinds of guys around, he wants to be here he is showing he should be here."
