Raiders Icon Inducted into MLB Club's Hall of Fame
Las Vegas Raiders legend Bo Jackson, perhaps the greatest dual-sport athlete of all time, added another achievement to his long list of sports accolades on Saturday.
Prior to the Kansas City Royals' game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Royals held a commemorative cermony honoring Jackson's induction into the club's Hall of Fame.
Jackson played for the Royals during his four years with the Los Angeles Raiders, and altogether, spent five seasons in Kansas City (1986-1990).
"I couldn't have done what I've done without the fans," Jackson said at the ceremony. "You all are the rock of this city. You all make the city work. ... So, thank you for everything that you've done. Thank you for supporting us, and thank you for supporting the Royals."
Jackson, whose athletic career has now been long behind him, is embracing his life as a family man now.
"The best thing that I like doing, out of everything, is spending time with my two grandsons," Jackson said. " ... So, what you see here today is a proud papa, a proud dad, a proud teammate of all the guys I played with. A proud showman for you all. Thank you for supporting me. I have a saying: 'Sometime during your day -- be it any day of the week -- stop and put some sunshine in somebody's cloud.'"
Jackson played 511 games for the Royals, where he was named an All-Star in 1989. He played four seasons with the Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 1987 NFL Draft. Jackson finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting for his 1987 season and was named to the 1990 Pro Bowl in his final season with the Silver and Black, becoming the only athlete to ever be named to an All-Star team in two major North American professional sports leagues.
As a Raider, Jackson rushed for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in 38 games. He made 23 starts. Jackson led the league in longest rush in three of his four NFL seasons -- 91 yards in 1987-88, 92 yards in 1989-90 and 88 yards in 1990-91.
