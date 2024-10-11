Raiders in Comparison to Rest of AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-3 season record.
Two of those three losses came against divisional rivals -- their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and most recent loss to the Denver Broncos. With still two more matchups with the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, remaining on their schedule, it is time for a closer look at where the Raiders rank in comparison to their division so far in 2024.
Regarding passing yards, the Raiders have used two quarterbacks this season -- Gardner Minshew Ⅱ and Aidan O’Connell. Together the two of them have combined for 1,190 yards, which ranks second in the division and is 45 fewer yards than the Chiefs.
For most of Raider Nation, this next stat should be no surprise, as the Raiders' rushing attack is the worst in the West. So far this season, Raiders ball carriers have only amounted to 420 yards on the ground. The Chiefs lead the way with 589, the Broncos with 534 and the Chargers totaling 511.
Although the Raiders have the worst record in the division, they have contributed the second-most touchdowns out of the four teams this season. With 10 total touchdowns, they have put up more 6-point scoring plays than the Broncos with eight and the Chargers with seven. A positive scoring comparison just shows that, defensively, there have been some flaws.
One of those flaws is forcing turnovers. The Raiders are the only team in the National Football League this year that has not forced a fumble so far. They also are tied with the Chiefs for the least amount of interceptions in the division, only picking off opposing quarterbacks two times in five games.
Special teams-wise, the Raiders have done some good things, as they lead the division in net punting average and kickoff return average.
Although the season has been a rougher start than expected, there is still room for improvement and change moving forward. With four divisional games left to play on their schedule, the Raiders look to take advantage of every opportunity they get.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.