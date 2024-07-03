Raiders' Incognito and Crosby Had Epic Practice Battles
When the Raiders were in Oakland, they had an experienced guard in Richie Incognito and a young, up-and-coming defensive end in Maxx Crosby.
The two would match up in practice with each other, and battles ensued. Incognito, who was at the tail end of his career, was determined not to let Crosby, who was hungry and trying to prove himself, get the best of him.
Because the two are such competitive players, the battles would get intense.
Crosby recalled a story about when he experienced Incognito in practice for the first time. Incognito was heavily taped on his arms, ready to take on whoever came his way. Crosby said Incognito punched him in the chest at half-speed.
Crosby said that was when he realized the NFL speed was different from what he was used to.
Incognito joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and talked about what facing the now three-time Pro Bowler in practice was like.
“I remember our first camp, pulling over there with Hard Knocks, pulling and hitting you, and pulling and hitting you, and I was like, ‘Oh s---, all right, let’s go!” Incognito said.
“I was just trying to run through a f---ing brick wall, but it was a good time,” Crosby said, laughing. “Honestly, it’s funny, I was just talking about camp a couple days ago; we went against the Rams. I’ve gone against the Rams in joint practices three times now. I remember as a rookie, this is when I knew you were a f---ing savage, which most people already knew. First day, it’s straight warfare. Everyone’s brawling each other, beating the s--- out of each other, and I think the first fight was you and Aaron Donald.”
Incognito opened up about that fight.
“It was Gabe [Jackson] and Aaron Donald,” he said. “Little dust up, gotta see what’s up. When we went out there with Gruden our last year, I got in that big fight with Sebastian Joseph-Day. ‘No fighting in joint practices.’ Yeah, f---ing right.”
Throughout his career, Incognito was known as a player who would get under a defensive lineman’s skin and was not afraid to get physical.
The physicality and toughness Incognito displayed when practicing against Crosby are major factors in why Crosby is the player he is today.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Incognito and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.