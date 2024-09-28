Raiders' Jacob Bobenmoyer Looks to Snap His Consistency into Week 4
For the Las Vegas Raiders, this season is off to a wild start.
From a disappointing loss, an epic comeback win and a disastrous loss last week, the Raiders need to find consistency -- consistency in their offense with their rushing attack and ability to put points on the board to their consistency on defense by forcing turnovers, pressuring the quarterback and limiting scoring opportunities.
With all of these inconsistencies coming into effect, Raider Nation needs to take notice of one player who has been lights out so far in 2024. His name may not be brought up as often as some players, he typically is not highlighted on game day programs or media outlets, but his play continues to impress and help this Raiders squad. Long Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer has been as consistent as they come for the Silver and Black and throughout all players at his position in the National Football League.
In his second season with the Raiders, Bobenmoyer has been automatic in his profession by snapping to the chest of AJ Cole on the punt team. Throughout the three games, Bobenmoyer has been money and right on target for 13 snaps. His personal highlight came last week against the Carolina Panthers. Following his snap, he raced down the field and made a tackle on returner Raheem Blackshear. Bobenmoyer’s first tackle of the season and seventh career tackle overall in his five years in the league.
No. 50 has also been on target for his extra-point and field-goal opportunities as well. On 12 attempts, the extra-point unit is 5-for-5, and the field goal unit is 5-for-7. All snaps right on target to holder Cole.
Although the long snapper may not be the most explosive and exciting player to watch on Sundays, their job is indeed important. Especially for this season's Raiders team which has yet to truly find an identity. The last thing Raider Nation needs to see is a game slip away because of a botched snap. As the team continues to build chemistry and trust they will be in a position to win late in games.
The Raiders may have some more game-winning kicks on the line for Daniel Carlson and might have some late-game important punts for Cole to execute deep downfield, but none of those things are possible if Bobenmoyer does not do his job first. His quick operation timeliness and athletic ability are just a few things that set him apart from the rest of the long snappers in the league and provide another advantage for this Raiders team to utilize.
