Raiders Keep Six WRs on Roster, Keeping Special Teams in Mind
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders narrowed down their initial 53-man roster. The Raiders did not have any shocking cuts, but they still did some things that you do not normally see teams do on cut day.
The Raiders chose to go the route of keeping just two quarterbacks on the roster. Nothing new in that decision. They did, however, decide to keep six wide receivers. And also they decided to keep seven linebackers on the roster.
Normally, you do not see teams keep that many players at those positions. A big factor to look at and consider is the NFL new kickoff rules. Now, with more returns happening, the Raiders like the play-makers abilities to return kickoffs and punts. And you could see why it made sense for the Raiders to keep more wide receivers.
When defending the kickoff returns, you are going to need more defensive bodies. Linebackers are a huge factor in how to defend the new kickoff. One big return either way could swing the game in a whole different direction.
The givens at the wide receiver spots were Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. After that, the Raiders' wide receiver depth was open and for the taking.
DJ Turner took advantage of that opportunity in training camp and showed it in the preseason games. As a result, he earned his spot on this Raiders team.
Ramel Keyton and Tyreik McAllister played their way onto the roster after Friday's preseason finale, as they each proved their value. Even with McAllister saying he has not played wide receiver in five years, the Raiders will use him on special teams.
McAllister showed the Raiders coaching staff what he could do in the return game. He took one to the house on Friday. McAllister could also run the ball if called upon.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders use the speed of these wide receivers. These receivers don't just make the offense more explosive, but they will also be factors on special teams.
Now, we truly see the importance of the preseason for these last three wide receivers that made the Raiders roster.
