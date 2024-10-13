Raiders' Key Offensive Players vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders need a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers today if they want to get their season back on track.
If they fall to 2-4, things could get ugly quickly. Many fans are already looking to the offseason for a potential quarterback upgrade and ignoring how the rest of the season could go.
The Raiders will be shorthanded for this game against a tough Steelers team. It could be a serious uphill battle to pull off a victory.
But that’s why they hired Coach Antonio Pierce. His identity and toughness have helped the Raiders overachieve and pull off victories in nearly impossible situations.
They have to dig deep again and find a way to win this game, or they could be spiraling into a bad place.
But they will be up against it this week, especially offensively. Who needs to step up and help guide the Raiders to victory?
Let’s identify three offensive players.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker - With Davante Adams out and Jakobi Meyers doubtful, Tucker steps in as the No. 1 receiver.
He may not be the top passing option -- Brock Bowers will likely be that -- but he is the top option on the outside. He had just two catches for 18 yards against the Denver Broncos last week, so the Raiders need more out of him this week.
Tucker could have a good day against a Steelers secondary that has some talent but has also gotten beat at times this year.
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze - Welcome to the NFL, rookie. In your first four match-ups as a starter, you’ll draw Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt in two of them. Ready?
Glaze has struggled a bit in those starts, allowing two sacks and nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Raiders need better quarterback play, which starts up front with better offensive line play. While Glaze will draw the toughest and least desired match-up in the NFL, he needs to tighten up and help the offense.
Running back Alexander Mattison - Zamir White is a game-time decision, so Mattison will get a bulk of carries today.
Mattison has been good for the Raiders, rushing 32 times for 125 yards and a touchdown in a backup role. He has also caught nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers’ run defense is stout, so the Raiders have to find a way to move the ball on the ground. That starts with Mattison continuing his good production in a bigger role.
