Raiders' Latest Moves Address Run Defense Concerns
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few moves in the last week as they look to finalize their roster ahead of the 2024 season.
The Raiders signed defensive tackle Jonah Laulu after the Indianapolis Colts cut him. They also brought in cornerback Darnay Holmes, who was cut by the New York Giants.
In making these moves, the Raiders acknowledged their run defense concerns.
Coach Antonio Pierce saw his defense give up over 100 yards on the ground in two preseason games where the starters played significant snaps. The San Francisco 49ers ran for 131 yards in a game without starters.
Adding Laulu and Holmes could help them defend the run better when the regular season rolls around.
Laulu is a tweener defensive lineman, meaning he can play both edge and interior. The Raiders could use him as an interior lineman on run plays in a depth role, or they could use him off the edge in the same capacity.
Laulu is an intriguing player because of his versatility. If the Raiders feel any of their defensive linemen are not giving their best effort to stop the run, they can put Laulu in.
Holmes expects to be Nate Hobbs’ backup as a slot corner. Hobbs is a good run defender but has struggled to stay healthy in his career. If he has to go out for any reason, the Raiders can put Holmes in his place.
During his time in New York, Holmes made a lot of tackles. While his Pro Football Focus run defense grades have not been good, The Giants’ run defenses were good with him on the field.
You won’t get on the field for the Raiders if you don't tackle. Holmes can be a quality backup Nickel corner in the run game if Pierce calls on him.
Football games are won in the trenches. The Raiders must improve their run defense to compete for a spot in the postseason.
The Raiders will face several talented rushing offenses this season. They have the personnel to have a good run defense, so players like Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins must lead the way and not let ball carriers run free.
Their newest moves should help with that, too.
