Raiders LB Amari Burney Still a Critical Piece to the Raiders' Defense
At the start of last season, it was believed that the Raiders’ linebackers unit was one of the worst positions on the team. Not only was the linebacker position not one of the worst on the team, but it was actually one of the best position groups on the team. Veteran linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo were both solid linebackers for the Silver and Black last season.
In his first season with the team, Spillane played nearly every snap on defense, proving he could a three-down linebacker in the league. Although the Raiders made multiple additions, the addition of Spillane was by far the most significant. Spillane’s ability to play the position well, leaves little room for other linebackers to see the field in his place.
Deablo transitioned from a defensive back to a linebacker position. He eventually added weight to his frame to support the rigors of the NFL season. He played in nearly every game for the Raiders. When he missed time with an injury early last season, the Raiders’ defense desperately missed him.
The Raiders also have veteran linebacker Luke Masterson, who has shown his potential in the league. However, with so much talent in a position, talented players often wait their turn on the sidelines. Such is the case for second-year linebacker Amari Burney.
Raiders’ linebackers coach Mike Caldwell noted Barney’s style of play fits perfectly in today’s game. Caldwell notes that Burney is doing the work, especially in the classroom.
"He's a guy that, again, talking about the new-school game, and he's a guy that's good in coverage, making plays,” Caldwell said. “He's learning. Again, as a young guy, when you come into the league, it's important to get a good understanding of what the game really entails. He is studying, he's understanding what we're asking of him, and what the job is for him to be able to go out there and execute. So, he's progressing, and we just want the guys to continue to work every day to get 1% better. And once you get that 1% better, then as a team, we'll be heading in the right direction."
