Raiders LB Faces Former Team, Again
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, hoping to get their season back on track.
The Raiders have struggled on both sides of the ball this season. They have not been able to get their season on a consistent level.
That could be a challenge against an impressive Steelers team. While the Steelers have struggled a bit offensively, they have shown flashes of putting together good drives.
With Russell Wilson's potential return at quarterback this week, will the Steelers' offense soar to unlimited heights?
That is a question that Silver and Black linebacker Robert Spillane will have to answer.
Spillane is playing his second game against the Steelers as a member of the Raiders. Last season, he posted seven tackles in the Raiders’ 23-18 loss at home to Pittsburgh.
Spillane, an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent a brief period of his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans before spending the next three seasons of his career with the Steelers.
In his time in Pittsburgh, Spillane posted 191 total tackles, 10 for loss, three sacks, and an interception. He left the Steelers for a larger role with the Raiders.
Since joining the Raiders, Spillane has exceeded his Pittsburgh stats: 202 total tackles, 12 for loss, four interceptions, and four and a half sacks. While Spillane broke onto the scene as a Steeler, the Raiders helped him become the player he is today.
The Raiders need their middle linebacker to help shut down the run and make the Steelers a one-dimensional team. Justin Fields throwing the ball 40 times or Russell Wilson off a calf injury with high passing volume may not be the best path to victory for Mike Tomlin’s squad.
Spillane fit the Steelers’ defensive identity, but he has Silver and Black in his heart and soul. Since taking over as the Raiders’ middle linebacker, he has developed into one of the best players at his position.
The Raiders need more out of their defense, starting with Spillane and defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Spillane could have a “revenge game” and set the tone against his former team. That could help build some momentum in the Raiders’ locker room.
