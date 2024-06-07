Raiders' LB Mike Caldwell on the Impact of Former Players as Coaches
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made Antonio Pierce their permanent head coach. During the Raiders’ head coaching search this offseason, much was made about Pierce’s lack of coaching experience in the National Football League. After the Raiders removed the interim tag from his title, Coach Pierce strategically filled out his coaching staff with multiple coaches who were former players like himself. One of those coaches is Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell.
Caldwell played linebacker in the NFL for 11 seasons for six different teams. He played in over 150 games and registered over 560 tackles. He is one of the coaches on the Raiders coaching staff who can identify with what the players experience. This valuable connection heightens the likelihood that players will accept the teachings of their position coach, as the coach has done what they're requesting of the players.
Coach Caldwell believes the playing experience he and other coaches on the Raiders’ staff have helps them reach the players on a personal level, which is much harder for coaches who didn’t play on the professional level.
"I think it's important because I feel that I can reach guys,” Caldwell said. “I've sat in those seats; I understand what they're going to go through. And whether it's a football lesson or a life lesson, I think I'm here, and AP [Antonio Pierce] is here, and we're able to touch the guys where they're at, and other people aren't able to do that.”
“So, I think it's a big plus, and just being here for a short time so far, being able to see the buy-in of the guys, everybody's excited about it. And you can talk about the media and talk about - but when you sit in those chairs like I have the past few months, you really feel it, and it's great to see, great to be here because you know that he's genuine.”
Coach Caldwell says he hopes to empower the players to play to the best of their ability.
“Like as a player, if you want somebody that trusts you, believes in you, and you'll run through a brick wall for him, [Coach Pierce and his coaching staff] has that, and that's what we're building here."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.