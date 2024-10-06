Raiders LB Robert Spillane on Leadership, Broncos
Since coming to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, linebacker Robert Spillane has proven he truly embodies the Raider way.
In recent years, the Raiders have lacked a linebacker to hold down the middle of the defense. It was not until Spillane came over from Pittsburgh that the Raiders found that. The veteran is off to another great start for the Raiders this year.
If you have seen how Spillane plays the linebacker position, you would think he has been a Raider his whole career. Spillane plays linebacker with the old-school Raiders mentality -- hit hard and make the opponent feel it. He has been a great addition to this Raiders team.
Not only is Spillane a great player, but he does what is asked of the middle linebacker position -- he leads.
"I try to challenge guys," Spillane said this past week. "One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity. This is an imperfect league. We know injuries occur, so we have to have the next man step up, and I am proud of the guys."
The Raiders' defense has been without key players in recent games, but the unit has stepped up.
"I tell everyone, this has to be a group effort," Spillane said. "I challenge guys to step up and I am proud of the guys that have."
Las Vegas' season has been a rollercoaster so far this season -- beating the Baltimore Ravens on the road, getting blown out by the Carolina Panthers and then turning around to beat the Cleveland Browns.
"That is where I try to be nice and calm throughout, it is a long season. We have a lot of young guys developing, and a lot of old guys stepping into bigger roles. It is a process, and it takes time. And I am excited to see where it goes."
Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos will be the latest chapter, and a very important one at that.
"It is one play at a time. We are just going to continue to fight for 60 minutes," Spillane said. "Pride, poised, passion, and good things will happen."
Spillane and the Raiders head into Week 5 looking to get over .500 as they currently sit at 2-2.
