Winners, Losers from the Raiders' Maxx Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to rock and roll. Las Vegas made the first big move of the offseason, trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Below are the winners and losers from the trade.

WINNERS

John Spytek

The Raiders traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 14 pick in this year's NFL Draft and the Ravens' first-round pick in next year's draft. Spytek showed that he means business and is determined to turn things around in Las Vegas .

John Spytek traded down twice in last year's draft. He now has two additional first-round picks. More picks mean more opportunities. The higher those picks, the better the opportunities. Spytek is determined to put his mark on the Raiders' franchise. He is set up nicely so far.

Maxx Crosby

After years of being surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, Crosby now heads to one of the best teams in the league. After multiple seasons of bad quarterback play from the Raiders, Crosby now gets to play with one of the signal-callers in the league.

Crosby is also likely to sign a new contract soon, which is sure to include much more guaranteed money than he had with the Raiders beyond the 2026 season. Crosby is arguably the biggest winner of the trade. He handled being the face of the Raiders franchise for multiple seasons.

In return, the Raiders have given Crosby a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl. This is a win for everyone involved.

Raiders' Organization

The Raiders have two first-round picks in this year's draft and next year's draft. Las Vegas' immediate and long-term future gives reason for hope that it can turn things around. It is rare for a team to trade its best player and improve, but the Raiders, of all teams, have just done so.

The value of the two first round picks is already immense. The value to a team that has as many roster needs as the Raiders is even greater. The Raiders have two first-round picks in two consecutive drafts. They will add four players with first-round talent over the next two seasons. That is huge.

The Raiders' roster is set to take a significant step forward after trading the best player the roster has had over at least the past five seasons. A brighter future is right around the corner for Las Vegas.

Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he hopes to build the roster with a healthy mix of veterans and young players. With additional draft picks and money to spend, Las Vegas is in position to do so.

LOSERS

Only time will tell if there are any losers from this trade. At the moment, there are no losers from this trade and even years from now, it is hard to imagine how the Raiders could be losers in any way.

The only potential loser is the Ravens. After presumably handing Crosby a new contract and giving up two first-round picks, if they do not win the Super Bowl with Crosby or have a bad season this season, Baltimore could quickly become the losers in this trade. In a major way, too.