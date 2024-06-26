Raiders Leaning on Many Years of Coaching Experience
During the first half of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff could not successfully build a strong enough connection with the players on the roster to have a productive season.
After the interim title was removed from Antonio Pierce’s title earlier this offseason, he immediately filled out his coaching staff with coaches who once played in the National Football League. Coach Pierce, a former player himself, understood one of the biggest problems for the Raiders last season was the lack of a connection between the coaching staff and their players.
Last season, the Raiders had one of the highest-paid offenses in the league but got little return on their investment, as the Raiders offense was not productive in many areas last season. The Raiders offense was often the reason why they lost games and were rarely the reason they won. Now that the Raiders have had an entire offseason to implement new additions to the roster and coaching staff, they hope to have a much more productive season.
As they enter the first season under Coach Pierce, the Raiders expect the addition of new coaches, many of which are former players, to work as a cohesive unit with the coaches and players still around. While he has been on the Raiders’ coaching staff for many years,
Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett believes that the team's coaching staff, with many years of playing and coaching experience, goes a long way in today’s game. Bennett won two Super Bowls — one as a player and one as a coach, both with the Green Bay Packers.
Bennett said prior coaching experience, but especially prior playing experience, makes his job and the rest of the coaching staff’s job much easier, as they have plenty of experiences they can lean on to help guide them moving forward.
"I think it helps. I think it helps because it goes back to the preparation,” Bennett said. “You can share a lot of experiences and you can kind of help them along the way if that makes sense. But I think our guys they do a phenomenal job as far as the commitment, the work that they put in day in and day out. The communication, the conversations that we have, it all helps to speed up the process as far as everyone being on the same page."
