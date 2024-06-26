Raiders Legend is a Huge Fan of Crosby's Play Style
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is already solidifying himself as one of the all-time Silver and Black greats.
Crosby is already fifth in franchise history in sacks and is the Raiders’ all-time leader in tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He can climb the leaderboards this season if he has another year similar to the ones he has had in the past.
Crosby has fans in the former Raiders player community, including a major one: Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long. Long, a two-time First-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, is a massive fan of how Crosby plays the game.
He joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and talked about Crosby’s game.
“I don’t know that there’s anybody that puts it together quite the way you do,” Long said to Crosby. “I really, really mean that.”
Long then said Crosby is similar to how he was as a player, someone who was never satisfied with his performance and always looking to improve and take his game to another level.
“The thing about it is, people like you – and there are a lot of players in the league like this – I’m not sure they all think the same way, but I always felt like I never was happy,” he said. “Sunday night, if we were in a, let’s say, Near-I left, or it’s Far-I right and Y-off, Y-motion, bring the tight end, I was a split-second late on my first step, and gave a little bit of ground and ended up recovering outside, but I gave a little bit of ground. You can’t get past that on a Sunday night in your head.
“The Monday morning meetings, I think Earl [Leggett] said maybe five positive things to me in six years, seven years in the meetings. I was Earl’s guy, and there were times when it really ended up happening this way; fights would near break out in the meeting room, in the coaches' meeting room at night because of something I did at practice.”
Long went on to tell Crosby it is hard to be happy in the NFL because there is always a pursuit of greatness. He told Crosby he didn’t feel happy as a football player until his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
Crosby said it means the world that Long is such a fan of his.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
