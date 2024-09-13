Raiders Legend on What Must Happen for Las Vegas' Offense to Excel
For the Las Vegas Raiders to have any chance of overcoming the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday -- or have any success this season, for that matter -- the offense simply needs to get clicking.
The Raiders' offense had glimpses of promise against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but it was ultimately the team's downfall in the 22-10 loss, as an inconsistent rushing attack, missed opportunities and costly turnovers kept the team from stealing the road win.
If anyone knows what needs to happen for this Raiders team to be successful, it would be a former member of the Silver and Black who was actually part of a winning Raiders team.
Former Oakland Raider and six-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Eric Allen, now a Raiders analyst for Raider Nation Radio, recently gave his take on what has to change.
“The offense needs some consistency; It needs a vibe,” Allen said on "The Morning Tailgate" earlier this week. “It needs to have some cohesion, and you’re talking about a quarterback [Gardner Minshew II] who, this is his first year being the starter [and] in the last two weeks, being named the starter, so you’re getting all those first team reps and you really never had an opportunity through Davante Adams being absent because of the beautiful birth of his child. He missed quality time. Of course, Brock [Bowers] not seeing a lot of time because of his situation, [the] offensive line.
“ ... At every level in offense, we had a major piece not practicing with the quarterback. So you get into the first game and you expect to have that non-verbal communication, particularly, let’s go back to the fumble interception. It was a hot route, but the timing was all off. Gardner tried to pull the ball back, it slipped out of his hands, and I’m pretty sure if those two players had really worked together and had that communication, it would have been a better outcome. ... Those are the certain things on offense, that was troubling, and that needs to be fixed in a hurry.”
We'll see if the Raiders' offense learned from Week 1 when it faces a tough Baltimore defense on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE