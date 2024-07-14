Raiders Legend Tim BrownStill Shining in Bright Moments
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown was the highlight of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament on Friday.
The Raiders legend made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.
"I just wanted to get the ball on the green," Brown said, via the Golf Channel. "And I sort of pulled it, and I was like, 'Oh my God.' And then, I saw the ball get up on the green, so I was happy about that, and then, I saw the crowd go crazy, and then Marcus [Allen] comes up to me and says, 'You just won that boat.' And I was like, 'What?' And so, that's when we ended up getting up on top of the boat and acting like we were 8 years old. ... I mean, what a moment. I mean, in this tournament, at that particular time, just everything worked out great."
Brown is just one of the many Raiders at this weekend's event. Others include Allen, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Charles Woodson, and Jerry Rice.
"I think Jerry Rice was a little mad," Brown said. "But other than that, it was really great. I mean, guys literally walked from off the green and wherever they were to come and say hello.
This is Brown's 22nd year playing in the tournament. Going into Sunday, the final day, he is tied for ninth place.
"The course has changed a little bit [over the years]," Brown said. "9 and a couple other holes, but other than that, I mean it's still been great to come here to be able to hang out with all your friends. And I always bring my family here, which sometimes is a problem, right? [laughter]. Having all the kids here and everything. But it's just so great to come out and compete in this way and be able to have fun."
Other NFL stars of past and present at this year's American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament include Adam Thielen, Josh Allen, Matt Ryan, Brian Urlacher, Andrew Whitworth, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Romo, Travis Kelce, Mike Vrabel, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Flacco, Demarcus Ware, and Baker Mayfield.
