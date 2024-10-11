Raiders Legend Weighs in on Davante Adams Trade Talks
We're just two days away from the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and still have yet to see a move done involving star wide receiver Davante Adams.
We reported yesterday that there's a chance Adams remains a Raider. Even Coach Antonio Pierce said on Wednesday that he and Adams have talked.
"He's still a Raider," Pierce said. "When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now, and he's getting closer though, that's the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He's in the right headspace mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he's ready to play football."
Recently, Raiders legend and former NFL running back Marcel Reece gave his thoughts on a scenario where Adams stays.
"Listen, as a Raider, I want there to be a world where Davante stays," Reece told Kay Adams on her show, "Up & Adams" on Thursday. " ... I think there's always a way back. I just think that Davante's just not in a place where he wants to experiment with quarterbacks and offenses and production and success. There has to be a plan that that lays out a clear path to stability for the Raiders right now, specifically on the offensive side of the football."
Reece said he's "a little close to the situation than [he] should be."
"There's a couple of teams, and I think there's a sneaky team that a lot of people aren't talking about that could come in late," he said. "Last year, when we were on this show together, during the trade deadline, we predicted a trade as soon as we hung up. The Chase Young trade, we predicted. As soon as we hung up, it happened. We can't do that again with Davante. ... I think it's going to pick up here in the next few days."
Kay asked for clarification: "In the next few days or weeks?"
"I'm going to say weeks."
Kay then asked Reece if the "sneaky team rhyme[s] with Shmills." Of course, she had the Buffalo Bills in mind.
Reece laughed, not confirming it but not denying it, either.
"You're the sneaky one," he said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.