Raiders Legends Hayes, Plunkett Could Finally be Immortalized in Canton

Lester Hayes, Jim Plunkett and 30 other Raiders have been named nominees for the senior category in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Aidan Champion

Nov 16, 1986; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Lester Hayes (37) in action against the Cleveland Browns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images
More than 30 Raiders have a chance to further their marks on professional football history next summer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the Class of 2025 senior category last week, and of the 183 nominees, 32 donned the Silver and Black.

They are as follows:

CB Lester Hayes

QB Jim Plunkett

QB Daryle Lamonica

TE Todd Christensen

RB Clem Daniels

WR Art Powell

S Jack Tatum

DE Lyle Alzado

TE Raymond Chester

RB Roger Craig

LB Dan Conners

DE Ben Davidson

RB Hewritt Dixon

DB Dave Grayson

G Wayne Hawkins

QB Jeff Hostetler

RB Marv Hubbard

DE Rich Jackson

DE Sean Jones

DL Tom Keating

CB Albert Lewis

LB Rod Martin

CB Terry McDaniel

LB Matt Millen

OL Don Mosebar

DL Otis Sistrunk

DE Bubba Smith

LB Pat Swilling

DE Greg Townsend

RB Mark van Eeghen

LB Phil Villapiano

CB Fred Williamson

Hayes and Plunkett could finally earned the much-deserved honor.

Hayes, a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro honoree, helped lead the Raiders to the latter two of their three Super Bowl titles in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award for that 1980 season, leading the league with 13 interceptions for 273 yards returned.

That interception total is tied for second all-time in league history for a single season. Hayes' career interception total of 39 is tied for first in franchise history.

Plunkett was the quarterback for the aforementioned title teams, having won the MVP for Super Bowl XV. He won the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year that same season.

Plunkett ranks fifth in franchise history in passing yards with 12,665.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in order to have qualified for the senior category, a player had to have last played in the 1999 season or before.

Over the coming weeks, the list will be narrowed down 50 players. Later this fall, the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will settle on three finalists to potentially be inducted.

The induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will take place in August, 2025.

