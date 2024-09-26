Raiders Legends Hayes, Plunkett Could Finally be Immortalized in Canton
More than 30 Raiders have a chance to further their marks on professional football history next summer.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the Class of 2025 senior category last week, and of the 183 nominees, 32 donned the Silver and Black.
They are as follows:
CB Lester Hayes
QB Jim Plunkett
QB Daryle Lamonica
TE Todd Christensen
RB Clem Daniels
WR Art Powell
S Jack Tatum
DE Lyle Alzado
TE Raymond Chester
RB Roger Craig
LB Dan Conners
DE Ben Davidson
RB Hewritt Dixon
DB Dave Grayson
G Wayne Hawkins
QB Jeff Hostetler
RB Marv Hubbard
DE Rich Jackson
DE Sean Jones
DL Tom Keating
CB Albert Lewis
LB Rod Martin
CB Terry McDaniel
LB Matt Millen
OL Don Mosebar
DL Otis Sistrunk
DE Bubba Smith
LB Pat Swilling
DE Greg Townsend
RB Mark van Eeghen
LB Phil Villapiano
CB Fred Williamson
Hayes and Plunkett could finally earned the much-deserved honor.
Hayes, a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro honoree, helped lead the Raiders to the latter two of their three Super Bowl titles in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award for that 1980 season, leading the league with 13 interceptions for 273 yards returned.
That interception total is tied for second all-time in league history for a single season. Hayes' career interception total of 39 is tied for first in franchise history.
Plunkett was the quarterback for the aforementioned title teams, having won the MVP for Super Bowl XV. He won the Pro Football Writers of America Comeback Player of the Year that same season.
Plunkett ranks fifth in franchise history in passing yards with 12,665.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in order to have qualified for the senior category, a player had to have last played in the 1999 season or before.
Over the coming weeks, the list will be narrowed down 50 players. Later this fall, the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will settle on three finalists to potentially be inducted.
The induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will take place in August, 2025.
