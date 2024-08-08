Raiders' Linebackers Could Be Key to Defense's Ceiling
The Las Vegas Raiders figure to be one of the best defensive units in the NFL in 2024.
It comes after Coach Antonio Pierce took over, and the Raiders were one of the best units in the league in the second half of the 2023 season.
Pierce is now the full-time head coach, and the Raiders expect to maintain that level of defensive play throughout the season. With an improved roster on that side of the ball, the Raiders could be a scary defense.
There is a position group on the Raiders that could make or break that unit: the linebackers. Las Vegas has two excellent players there, but they have a level of volatility.
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo were one of the top linebacker duos in the league last season, each posting over 100 tackles.
However, they should not settle for that being the best they can do and should strive to improve on their 2023 seasons, which would elevate the entire defense.
The onus is on Spillane and Deablo to heighten their own level of play, thus heightening the whole unit.
Deablo has come to camp thinner and is making big plays as a result. This could indicate that Deablo is in improved physical shape, which would mean he can move much better and could stay on the field. Deablo has dealt with injuries in previous seasons, which has hindered his ability to grow.
Spillane was a major factor for the Raiders in his first season with the Silver and Black, becoming a leader on the field as well as the team’s leading tackler.
The Raiders needed a middle linebacker to command the defense like Spillane, and he delivered on everything the team needed him to be.
However, there is another level of play Spillane can reach if the Raiders want to truly be one of the best defenses in the league next season. Spillane needs to improve as a coverage linebacker for those things to happen.
The Raiders are in a great place with two dependable linebackers. However, they may want to be more than dependable if the Raiders want to be a top team in the league in 2024.
