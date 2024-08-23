Raiders' Locker Room Is Entirely Behind Whoever is Under Center
The Las Vegas Raiders recently named veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew the winner of its offseason quarterback battle. Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell, the team’s starting quarterback over the final nine games of last season, who is entering his second year in the National Football League.
The Raiders were among the few teams in the NFL that had a competition for its starting quarterback position this offseason. Both quarterbacks did the best they could in what was a close competition until the end. It was undoubtedly a difficult decision by the Raiders front office, as both quarterbacks were about even the entire time.
Typically, a tight position battle for the starting quarterback could start potential problems within a locker room. Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce said that will not be a problem for his team.
"Yeah, I told these gentlemen when I met with both of them individually the other day, I appreciate their professionalism and how they approached it. It really carried out through our entire building, our staff, our players, of how they conducted themselves," Pierce said. "There was no bickering back and forth.
“They really cheered each other on. But it was competitive, right? Even at the end. I mean, Gardner [Minshew] goes out to there in the first practice, and Aidan [O'Connell] is right behind him, cheering and rooting him on. And then, when Aidan got the opportunity, Gardner’s doing the same thing. So, I mean, we talked about that brotherhood and getting close together and doing what we did at Costa Mesa, and these two gentlemen are prime examples of that."
The Raiders now enter the season with Minshew leading the way. The Silver and Black start the season with two road games against some of the best defenses in the league. The head coaches of the two teams the Raiders play first, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, head coaches are biological brothers.
In the NFL, every tiny detail plays into a decision, like who the starting quarterback will be, especially when facing the type of schedule the Raiders do to begin the season. As Week 1 approaches, the Raiders hope their investment in Minshew pays off early.
