Raiders' Luke Getsy Compares Davante Adams to When He Coached Him in Green Bay
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and wide receiver Davante Adams have grown together throughout their respective careers in the NFL.
The two were together for most of Adams' time with the Green Bay Packers -- Getsy having been a coach and Adams a player.
Getsy started as the Packers' offensive quality control coach Adams' rookie season. He then became the team's wide receivers coach two years later. Getsy would also serve as Green Bay's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator throughout his second stint coaching for the Packers.
Now Adams and Getsy are back together yet again. The new Raiders offensive coordinator discussed at training camp on Monday what has been both the same and different about Adams since their days in Wisconsin.
"He's [Adams] always had that competitiveness that's like unmatched, and that hasn't changed," Getsay said. "I think the cool part about where he's at in his career now, the leadership part of it, Davante's never been a guy who has asked anything of somebody else that he wouldn't do himself in his leadership role. And now, getting to see him hold other guys accountable to it while holding himself accountable, that part's been really fun to see that evolution of him kind of taking the reins and being the older guy now has been fun to see."
While Getsy is always open to everything Adams has to say, that's nothing new.
"The time when I was coaching in the receiver room, he [Adams] taught me as much as anything," Getsy said. "The feel of a route or the keys that I'm looking for when I'm running around when I have to make a decision. Like, all that stuff, those are conversations. And then, you create something that you can both lean on each other. And so, you're putting installation together and you're explaining something and then, you're letting your players have an opportunity to say, 'What do you guys feel about it?' Or, 'What are your expectations of this.' And he's someone who has experienced it, and we're always going to listen."
Getsy joined the Raiders this offseason after serving as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator over the past two seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.