Raiders Make Big Roster Additions in Week 12
The Las Vegas Raiders made more roster moves on Wednesday.
The Raiders signed running back Chris Collier and cornerback Keenan Isaac to the practice squad.
Running back Chris Collier is a product of Lock Haven University, a Division II football program in Pennsylvania. Collier went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens picked up Collier as an undrafted free agent. Collier has appeared in five games this year mostly all on special teams.
Keenan Isaac made his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Issac came out of Alabama State University. Issac was waived by the Buccaneers last week. Issac has spent his first two years in the NFL as a special teamer.
The moves from the Raiders come after they left Miami with multiple injuries in Week 11.
Starting cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett, both left the game in Week 11 and did not return. The Raiders were also already without cornerback Nate Hobbs. They did not take part in practice on Wednesday.
Raiders running backs Alexander Mattison and Zamir White also left the game in Week 11 and did not return. They also missed practice on Wednesday.
The Raiders secondary have dealt with injuries all season. And could be looking at being down all starting cornerbacks in Week 12.
If Mattison and White do not play in Week 12, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah will likely get the start.
The Raiders have not had a run game all season. And injuries to their one, two punch, makes things more difficult for the offense. The Raiders could also feature 2024 sixth-round pick, rookie Dylan Laube.
Laube has not been used at running back as much as many expected. His only carry this season resulted in a fumble. But the Raiders have nothing to lose with getting Laube more touches.
The Raiders will be forced to go even younger in the secondary if the starters cannot go. It could be troubling for the Raiders defense because the backups do not have chemistry on the field playing together.
All year, the next man mentally has been used. That is the message going into Week 12. The Raiders are back home in Week 12 against a divisional rival, the Denver Broncos.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.